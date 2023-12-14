Estonia congratulates Ukraine, Moldova on 'historic' EU negotiations agreement

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsakhna (Eesti 200) welcomed the European Council's decision on Thursday to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, calling the move "historic".

"Historic day! Against all odds, we achieved a decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

"Both, Ukraine and Moldova have done their homework and are ready to take next steps towards joining our European family," she added.

She also posted a photograph of the Estonian delegation to the EU, saying the whole team congratulated Ukraine and Moldova.

Tsahkna said in a comment: "It is a decision we have been waiting for and it is vital for the country that is fighting for the freedom of us all. This step is crucial for the security of us all.

"Ukraine has worked hard for accession and it has earned the invitation, and I am happy that Europe did not miss this historic chance."

He added this is a "clear sign" the world is "unwavering" in its support for Ukraine.

"I would also like to congratulate Moldova on the invitation to launch accession talks and I appreciate the hard work that Moldovans have done with the European Union to this end," he added.

President Alar Karis said the EU has moved "beyond mere promises."

"A crucial move as Brussels rightly backs Ukraine and Moldova. This decision is genuinely inspiring, offering a solid stride ahead. This decision signifies Europe's strength—a clear message to Putin," he wrote.

European Council President Charles Michel announced that the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on Thursday evening.

It was also agreed to grant candidate status to Georgia and open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached", Politico Europe reported.

Estonia became an EU member in 2004 after six years of accession negotiations. Estonian officials are now advising Ukrainian civil servants on how to navigate the process.

This article was updated to add a comment from President Alar Karis.

