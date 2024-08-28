Baltic presidents pledge support for Moldova's EU integration

President Alar Karis and his Baltic counterparts visited Moldova on Tuesday and issued a joint declaration supporting Moldova's European integration and offering support during the process.

Karis, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausesda traveled to Chisnau and took part in Moldova's Independence Day Celebrations. They met with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean and discussed Moldova's EU integration.

Moldova will hold a referendum on whether to enshrine EU membership in its constitution this October.

"Dear people of Moldova … from the Budjak steppes to the Baltic Sea – your vote matters. We wish to see the enlarged area of freedom and stability. Estonia stands firmly with you in this journey," Karis said.

Drawing parallels with Estonia's accession to the EU 20 years ago, he added: [O]nly one direction was a clear pathway towards lasting peace and prosperity. Today we know that becoming a member of the European family was not just the right choice, it was the best choice."

Karis, Rinkevics, and Nauseda signed a joint declaration expressing their "unwavering support" for Moldova's EU integration.

The leaders also took the opportunity to discuss issues of regional security and Russia's war in Ukraine. A planned meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu was canceled after Sandu contracted COVID-19.

The joint Baltic declaration supporting Moldovan accession to the EU can be read in full here.

