Baltics, Nordics pledge support for Moldova's EU path

Foreign ministers from the Nordics and Baltics visited Moldova on Wednesday (October 16) to show support for Moldova's government before two important votes this weekend.

Moldova will hold a referendum about joining the EU and presidential elections. But officials say disinformation campaigns and vote-buying schemes risk undermining the integrity of the October 20 ballot.

At the meeting with Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) stressed the greatest support for Estonia's European Union accession came from the Nordics. Their experience and advice made the accession process easier for Estonia.

"We came to Chisinau with our NB8 colleagues to reaffirm every assistance and support to Moldova on its path to the European Union," he said. "We cannot go and decide for the people of Moldova and vote on Saturday but having been members of the European Union for 20 years, we can share our experience so far."

Nordic and Baltic ministers in Moldova on October 16. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova

Tsahkna also highlighted Moldovian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mhai Popsoi's "excellent work" fighting Russia's extensive misinformation and hybrid activities.

"Russia is massively funding various activities to turn the public opinion against the European Union and fan fears related to the European Union in Moldova. It is important for the Moldovans to look at the example of European Union member states and see that joining the EU boosts their prosperity and security considerably, and Russia's narratives are baseless," Tsahkna said.

He also praised the country's "excellent work" in receiving war refugees from Ukraine, met members of the public, and took part in a panel discussion with his Swedish counterpart.

On Tuesday, foreign ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania Norway, and Sweden visited Chisinau.

Moldova is a focus country for Estonia's development cooperation and over decades, Estonia has contributed to its education and reforms, and developing its digital state and rule of law.

