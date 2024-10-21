Minister: Russia's attempts to influence Moldova's future 'failed'

Estonia's top officials said Moldova's narrow vote for future integration with the European Union showed Russia's influence attempts "failed" to "bear fruit."

"A great day. Despite Russia's malicious efforts, the Moldovan people continue their journey towards EU, towards more freedom and more prosperity. Estonia will always support Moldova in that," President Alar Karis wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) congratulated his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi and Cristina Gherasimov, deputy prime minister for European integration, Moldova's chief negotiator for EU accession, and the public.

"The election result showed that [Russia's] aspiration to spread fear & false information did not bear fruit. [Estonia] confirms our continued support for Moldova's integration," he wrote.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) praised President Maia Sandu's "outstanding leadership."

"Russia's attempts to derail you from this path failed. Estonia stands firmly in support of Moldova's journey on becoming a member of the European Union," he wrote.

Moldova voted in favor of joining the European Union by a narrow margin, in a referendum that came down to just a few thousand votes amid accusations of Russian interference, Politico Europe reported.

With over 99 percent of the ballots counted, the results show 50.3 percent of Moldovan voters backed changing the constitution to include EU membership.

On Monday afternoon, Sandu confirmed the result, writing on social media: "The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution. We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won.

"But the fight isn't over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."

Last week, foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltics traveled to Moldova to show support for the country's leadership and closer EU integration.

