Riigikogu speaker: We support the EaP states in their EU membership quest

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) has called for redoubled efforts in helping partner countries wishing to join the European Union, including Ukraine and Moldova, to do so.

Speaking at the Baltic Assembly's Eastern Partnership (EaP) Conference Friday, Hussar said: "The Baltic States are working to strengthen and deepen political and economic ties between EU Member States and the EaP countries, and to support the implementation of sustainable reforms in those EaP countries."

The Riigikogu speaker underlined that since the EaP launched in 2009, the situation in Europe has undergone fundamental changes.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has lasted more than a year, Moldova is facing very serious challenges, the people of Belarus are oppressed by an increasingly brutal dictatorial regime and tensions persist in the South Caucasus," Hussar went on, via a Riigikogu press release.

It is clearer than ever for Estonia that EU military, economic and political support for Ukraine should continue to mount, until it emerges victorious from the current war.

Countries that wish to join the EU need the help of the Baltic States right now and within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, Hussar added, calling the 2022 EU decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status "historic".

This process will continue, Hussar said, with Georgia also in the picture.

The Baltic Assembly EaP conference was chaired by President of the Baltic Assembly Urve Tiidus (Reform). Speaker of the Saeima (Parliament) of Latvia Edvards Smiltēns and Speaker of the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen also attended.

The Baltic Assembly is a consultative cooperation organization of the parliaments of the three Baltic States which discusses issues of mutual interest.

Estonia holds the assembly presidency for 2023.

