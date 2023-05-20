Minister: Baltic States' cooperation more important than ever

Margus Tsahkna at Friday's Baltic Council meeting.
Margus Tsahkna at Friday's Baltic Council meeting. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu Office
Close cooperation between the three Baltic States, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, is as important a priority now as it ever has been, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

"Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, we have been in a similar situation, and our common goal is for Ukraine to win this war. It is essential for the existence of our countries," Tsahkna said Friday.

The minister made his remarks in the context of a meeting with the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly, and as a representative of the Baltic Council of Ministers.

The meeting talked over the achievements in Baltic cooperation in the first half of 2023 and the work ahead, with the main focus on reinforcing regional security.

Tsahkna said that while Finland's accession to NATO has considerably boosted regional security, allies must nevertheless take an ambitious approach to defense spending and investments, in order to implement decisions and plans.

The foreign minister also noted that joint defense tenders would help reduce spending and boost defensive cooperation between the Baltic States.

The meeting also addressed energy security, honing in on strategic energy projects of the Baltic States, including developing renewables, and the possibilities for diversifying energy sources.

Progress on Rail Baltica, the high-speed rail link planned for all three Baltic States, and also cooperation in education and culture, was on the table at Friday's meeting.

The next Baltic Assembly and Baltic Council of Ministers meeting is set for November 24, in Tallinn. This will be the 29th Baltic Council.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

