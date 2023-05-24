Foreign Minister: Estonia-Latvia cooperation remains essential to security

Continued cooperation between Estonia and Latvia, and between those two countries and Lithuania and other friendly countries in the region, remains essential to all the states' security, while this cooperation is best manifest in resolute support for Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

Tsahkna said: "We need to give Ukraine a clear path to join the alliance. We agree that we will continue to steadfastly support Ukraine militarily and politically for as long as necessary."

"Putin and the Russian leadership must not be allowed to use immunity as a way to avoid responsibility for the crimes committed in Ukraine," he went on, referring to the need to establish a special tribunal in respect of war crimes.

"In addition, it must be stressed that Ukraine has the sole power to decide over peace negotiations and that they must be based on President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan," Tsahkna, a former defense minister. went on, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The foreign minister made his remarks while on a working visit to neighboring Latvia, and met his counterpart in that country, Edgars Rinkēvičs, in Riga Wednesday.

The two discussed regional and Euro-Atlantic security ahead of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Close regional cooperation between Latvia and Estonia were also on the table, including the joint medium-range air defence procurement being conducted by the two countries, and the ongoing Rail Baltica high-speed link.

