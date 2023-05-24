Foreign Minister: Estonia-Latvia cooperation remains essential to security

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (left) with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

Continued cooperation between Estonia and Latvia, and between those two countries and Lithuania and other friendly countries in the region, remains essential to all the states' security, while this cooperation is best manifest in resolute support for Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

Tsahkna said: "We need to give Ukraine a clear path to join the alliance. We agree that we will continue to steadfastly support Ukraine militarily and politically for as long as necessary."

"Putin and the Russian leadership must not be allowed to use immunity as a way to avoid responsibility for the crimes committed in Ukraine," he went on, referring to the need to establish a special tribunal in respect of war crimes.

"In addition, it must be stressed that Ukraine has the sole power to decide over peace negotiations and that they must be based on President Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan," Tsahkna, a former defense minister. went on, according to a foreign ministry press release.

The foreign minister made his remarks while on a working visit to neighboring Latvia, and met his counterpart in that country, Edgars Rinkēvičs, in Riga Wednesday.

The two discussed regional and Euro-Atlantic security ahead of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Close regional cooperation between Latvia and Estonia were also on the table, including the joint medium-range air defence procurement being conducted by the two countries, and the ongoing Rail Baltica high-speed link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:28

Prime minister: Germany key in defense of Ukraine and all Europe

19:58

Foreign Minister: Estonia-Latvia cooperation remains essential to security

19:34

Tallinna Vesi: Suur-Sõjamäe fire has not impacted Ülemiste järv water

18:58

Environmental Board opens criminal proceedings over Suur-Sõjamäe blaze

18:12

Skoone Bastion restoration work continues to yield finds

17:30

Urmas Varblane confirmed as Bank of Estonia's new supervisory board chair

17:00

Court orders Ossipenko's release following appeal

16:45

War grave excavation begins in Haapsalu

16:35

Helena Tulve's 'Gloria' premieres during Tallinn Old Town Days

16:11

Tallinn City Government submits €46.5 million supplementary budget

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09:35

Work to extinguish fire at Tallinn waste treatment center continues Updated

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

23.05

IMF advises Estonia to advance tax hikes

23.05

FP: Estonia among places Putin might have eyes on post-Ukraine

23.05

Colonel: Belgorod operation likely connected to Ukrainian counter-offensive

23.05

Tallinn Airport director: We believe Ryanair soon to unveil winter schedule

11:23

Slava Ukraini paid IC Construction hefty commission

22.05

Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: