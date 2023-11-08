Gallery: Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina visits Estonia

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina made her first official visit to Estonia on Wednesday and discussed security issues with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The pair met at Stenbock House in Tallinn and discussed long-term support for Ukraine, transport and energy connections – including the security of underwater infrastructure, and security and international cooperation.

At a press conference, Silina discussed bilateral relations and Estonian-Latvian military procurements.

The prime ministers also agreed to organize a joint session of the governments of the two countries next year.

Silina also met Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and discussed Baltic cooperation.

Watch the press conference below with simultaneous English translation.

Pevkur: Baltic defense cooperation will deepen

Andris Spruds and Hanno Pevkur on November 8, 2023. Source: Minister of Defense.

The Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Spruds also visited Estonia on Wednesday.

He met with Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and the ministers discussed regional security and bilateral defense cooperation during his visit.

"We have considerably strengthened both our bilateral and regional cooperation because together we can do more. The defense cooperation between Estonia and Latvia is good in many areas, and in the future, I only see the deepening of this relationship," Pevkur said.

Estonia and Latvia have signed several joint procurements in recent months for German medium-range air defense systems IRIS-T and military vehicles and both countries see more possibilities in the future.

"During the meeting, we also discussed cooperation opportunities for the development of the military industry in the region," Spruds said.

Next year, Latvia will host NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission while Estonia's Ämari Air Base undergoes renovation work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!