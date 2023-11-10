Latvian parliament passes registered partnership law

News
Riga skyline.
Riga skyline. Source: Rainhard Wiesinger / Pixabay
News

Latvia has passed legislation which will grant cohabiting adults, including same-sex partnerships, a degree of legal recognition and protection, public broadcaster LSM reports.

The legislative amendment, if it enters into force, will not be as far-reaching as the legalization of same-sex marriage which took place in Estonia in mid-summer, but can be equated more closely to the Registered Partnership Act which had existed in Estonia up to that point.

Opposition MPs have pledged to start the process to suspend presidential assent to the legislation and to follow that by a referendum.

On Thursday this week, the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, adopted amendments to a total of eight laws, envisaging the introduction of a new partnership institution in Latvia, LSM reports on its English-language page.

The legislation will strengthen relations between two adults who are cohabiting, regardless of their gender, so far as legal status and social and economic protection goes.
Its adoption follows a ruling three years ago by Latvia's Constitutional Court (ST), which emphasizes the state's duty to protect the families of same-sex partners.

The legislation's stated aims are not to replace traditional marriage or to equate the partnerships to it, though between 35 and 40 opposition MPs voted against the eight rafts of amendments, with many of them arguing that the amendments are aimed specifically at legalizing same-sex relationships, and the legalization of the adoption of children by same-sex couples.

LSM reports that the Latvian Constitution states that a marriage is a union between one man and one woman.

One MP from the national-conservative National Alliance party questioned whether the new law might get used as a "back door" for immigration, referring in his argumentation to a "Hasan from Afghanistan," a fictional character, LSM reports; the chair of the Saeima Legal Affairs Committee, from the coalition New Unity party, rejected this claim.

Leader of the right-wing populist Latvia First party meanwhile called not only for a marriage referendum but also for the dissolution of parliament.

The new legislation stipulates that two adults who enjoy close, personal relationships, share a household with the intention of continuing to do so, and to care for and support each other, will be able to enter into a partnership by notary agreement.

As might be expected, the legislation contains consanguinity clauses and bars partnerships along these lines.

The amendments are due to come into force on July 1 next year.

This represents the ninth time the matter has been put before the Saeima, LSM reports.
Some opposition MPs say they will exercise a right to request the head of state to suspend the legislation while a petition is held calling for a referendum on the matter;

This request to the Latvian president must be issued by 34 or more MPs; the three opposition parties whose members have opposed to legislation together have 35 seats.

If this petition garners enough signatures within a set period of time, a referendum will follow, again with stipulations on what would make the referendum result binding, if it involved repealing the law.

Estonia's Registered Partnership Act, sometimes known as the Cohabitation Act, passed in 2014 but the issue was fudged over technicalities. In the event, the jump was made to full same-sex marriage legalization, which passed on June 20 and comes into effect on January 1 next year.

Unlike Latvia's Constitution, the Estonian Constitution does not state that a marriage must be between one man and one woman, though the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in late 2020 attempted to have a constitutional amendment to that end put into place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

EDF colonel: Russian troops have the initiative in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts

16:44

Tartu mayor calls for further restrictions on sex service ads in public space

16:14

Estonia celebrates mardipäev or St. Martin's Day

16:04

Andres Kaarmann: Who or what are teachers striking against?

15:35

Video: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina fourth after short program at Cup of China GP

15:27

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely Updated

14:30

Estonian customs discovers around 300 kilos of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

13:57

Anchor found next to Balticconnector appears to belong to Newnew Polar Bear

13:52

Latvian parliament passes registered partnership law

13:30

Burning a loved one's body yourself a gray area in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

15:27

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely Updated

09.11

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

09.11

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

08:45

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

09.11

Unemployment to peak in first months of 2024

09.11

There may not be enough passengers for Tartu-Riga train link

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: