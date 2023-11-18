Latvian and Estonian flags rise together to celebrate Latvia's Independence Day

Latvian flags are hoisted together with Estonian in front of the Office of the President today, November 18, as Latvia celebrates the 105th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence.

On Latvia's Independence Day, the Estonian department of statistics published interesting facts linking Estonia with our southern neighbors. ERR's Russian language portal sums it up:

There are 5,406 Latvian citizens living in Estonia and 600 Estonian-Latvian married couples, based of statistic from January 2023.

There are 6,480 Latvian speakers in Estonia, according to the 2021 census.

In the first 9 months of 2023, products of Estonian origin worth more than €524 million were exported to Latvia. Most of these were animal products of which almost half, or 48 percent, were dairy products.

Goods of Latvian origin amounted to more than €406 million: mainly wood and wood products, the majority, or 37 percent, of which was unprocessed wood.

In 2022, Estonian residents visited Latvia 128,100 times, and Latvians visited Estonia 235,600 times, according to Latvian statistics.

