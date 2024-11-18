Estonia congratulates Latvia on 106th anniversary of independence

Monday, November 18 marks the 106th anniversary of Latvia's independence. To mark the occasion, the light posts on Tallinn's Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) will be lit up in Latvia's national colors. Several Estonian politicians also took the opportunity to congratulate Latvia on social media.

President Alar Karis led the way in posting his congratulations on social media.

"Lai dzīvo Latvija! Warmest wishes on Independence Day, dear Edgars Rinkevics and all friends in Latvia," Karis wrote on X.

"We share a close friendship, standing together for regional security, development and support for Ukraine. Today, Latvia's flags wave in front of the President's Office."

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, also wrote on X to congratulate his Latvian counterpart Evika Silina and the Latvian people.

"Dear Evika Silina, my warmest congratulations to you and the people of Latvia on the Proclamation Day," Michal wrote.

"Estonia and Latvia know very well that independence and freedom to choose your way are not a given, and stand unwaveringly for those who fight for these values today."

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) also posted on X. The foreign minister wrote: "Congratulations to my colleague Braze Baiba and to all the Latvians on your Independence Day! Let's keep on working together on supporting Ukraine and ensuring peace and safety in our region."

---

