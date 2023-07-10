Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

News
Archbishop Urmas Viilma.
Archbishop Urmas Viilma. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) is, at least on a temporary basis, to stop registering marriages in church, once the recently-passed amendments to the Family Law Act which make same-sex marriage in Estonia legal come into force, daily Postimees reports.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, head of the EELK, told Postimees English-language page that: "If we officiate gender-neutral marriages on behalf of the state, while in the church we bless and officiate marriages that are between a man and a woman, are we dealing with two different marriages?

"If so, how will this be reflected, for example, in the documents that the clergy must receive from those getting married?" he went on.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said the EELK and other churches were free to make their own decision on the issue, adding that : "The Family Law Act provides the opportunity for marriage to be officiated by clergy members who have undergone the corresponding civil registrar preparation, but it does not oblige to do it."

Riisalo qualified her words by stating that family law falls under the aegis of the Ministry of Justice, whose formal position she is not aware of; Riisalo said her personal opinion is that the church is free in its own decisions.

The amendments to the Family Law Act legalizing same-sex marriage in Estonia come into force on January 1, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:30

James Sherr: The NATO Vilnius Summit and the limits of consensus

11:22

Business organizations criticize Estonia's decision to miss 2025 World EXPO

10:55

FCI Levadia midfielder Agyiri scores stunning hat-trick against Nõmme Kalju

10:15

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

09:45

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

09:31

Edward Lucas: Will coffee or champagne be on the menu for NATO in Vilnius?

09:02

Statistics: Estonia's exports down 15 percent on year to May 2023

08:30

Bank of Estonia: Inflation in Estonia fell to 9.2 percent in June 2023

08:19

No breakthrough on Sweden NATO membership expected at Vilnius summit

08:03

PPA Western Prefecture sets up child sex abuse task force

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

08.07

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

08.07

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

08.07

Centuries-old skeletons excavated during road construction in Kanepi

09.07

Other parties skeptical of good rapport with either Kõlvart or Kiik

07.07

Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

08.07

Läänemets on Toom: Visiting aggressor state is highly undesirable

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: