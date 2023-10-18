Estonia's Lutheran clergy to continue registering only man-woman marriages

News
EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma, the officiant at a wedding held at St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik) in Tallinn. August 19, 2017.
EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma, the officiant at a wedding held at St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik) in Tallinn. August 19, 2017. Source: Rene Suurkaev
News

The Episcopal Council of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) has decided that members of the clergy with the right to register civil marriages will be permitted to continue doing so even after legal amendments introducing marriage equality enter into force in Estonia. The clergy, however, will only register marriages between a man and a woman.

The Episcopal Council of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) has decided that members of the clergy with the right to register civil marriages will be permitted to continue doing so even after legal amendments introducing marriage equality enter into force in Estonia. The clergy, however, will only register marriages between a man and a woman.

Following the Riigikogu's adoption of amendments to the Family Law Act earlier this year, the EELK's Consistory, or executive body, suspended the registration of marriages until a decision was made by the Episcopal Council regarding the acceptance of marriage applications starting January 1, 2024, when the amendments to the Family Law Act are slated to enter into force.

At Tuesday's Episcopal Council meeting at St. Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik) in Tallinn, EELK bishops, members of the executive body, deanery deans as well as representatives of the Clerical Conference discussed the wording, substance and meaning of the latest version of the law. They also analyzed what moral or religious obstacles the amended law presents to clergy with the power to register civil marriages.

"It's important to emphasize that civil marriage and church marriage have always differed in substance and meaning," Archbishop of the EELK Urmas Viilma commented. "The situation in Estonia as of the new year will call even more attention to this difference, while at the same time underscoring the sanctity of church marriages."

Following deliberations, the archbishop put three options for how to move forward to a vote: terminating the registration of civil marriages, continuing to register them under the same conditions as before, or continuing to register them under specified details.

Of these, the Episcopal Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the third option.

According to this decision, EELK clergy with the power to register civil marriages may continue to do so from next year on condition that the marriage is being registered between a man and a woman. The individuals getting married must furthermore meet the conditions for marriage as understood and taught by the EELK.

The Episcopal Council of the EELK meets twice a year in order to support the archbishop in leading the church, tackling key matters in church life, as well as in shaping the doctrinal positions of the church.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Kalle Grünthal to quit EKRE in wake of expenses benefits misuse scandal Updated

13:41

Former PM on Center Party Porto Franco acquittal: It is baffling

13:14

Estonia's Lutheran clergy to continue registering only man-woman marriages

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

12:56

One person killed in Harju County rail incident

12:31

Harju County Court acquits Porto Franco accused Updated

12:29

Expert: Beneficial to Russia if seen as culprit in pipeline, cable incidents

11:55

Luminor chief economist: Interest rates unlikely to rise much for people

11:17

Dealers report uptick in Tesla sales in Estonia

11:10

Hussar: Reducing MP expense allowances could help prevent fuel card misuse

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

17.10

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

17.10

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: