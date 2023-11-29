Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Council elects three new bishops

News
Election of bishops by the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK).
Election of bishops by the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Tuesday, the Episcopal Council of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) elected three new bishops. Ove Sander, Anti Toplaane and Marko Tiitus will begin their new roles in the spring.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma nominated Sander, Toplaane and Tiitus for the roles of bishop, all of whom are teachers of the parish and assessors, or members of the church's governing body.

"I have experience with all of them as a colleague and a brother, as well as serving on the congregation myself," said Archbishop Urmas Viilma of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK).

Vilma had previously justified their election on the grounds that two of the current bishops are due to move o emeritus status and that he, as archbishop has a heavy workload. In order for new bishops to be elected, more than half of the members of the church council had to cast their votes. There were 56 votes.

Anti Toplaan, pastor of the islands parish, who received 50 votes, said his job would not change too much. "The work will change a bit, but some things will stay the same. The church services in the places where the bishops live will continue to serve those congregations," he said.

Ove Sander was delighted to be elected. "This election is something that gives me great joy, but of course there is also a lot of fear in my heart about how everything will turn out," said Sander.

Marko Tiitus, dean of the Viljandi parish, received 42 votes, while Ove Sander, rector of the Institute of Theology, picked up 40. The newly-instated bishops will begin work in the spring. Prior to that, they will continue as members of the church council.

Tiitus said that while a parish minister deals with a single congregation, a bishop serves the entire church and so has to keep an eye on the bigger picture.

Their new roles have already been more or less planned out in advance by the archbishop.

"It is only after their installation, when the new members of the church council are elected to replace them, that the final distribution of their responsibilities will be confirmed. However, for now, the general outline is clear," said Viilma.

Anti Toplane is expected to remain in charge of media and community relations. Marko Tiitus will co-ordinate areas related to clerical ministry, and Ove Sander's role will be with the diaspora, community work and chaplaincies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:13

Blizzards, slippery roads forecast on Wednesday evening

17:10

Estonian freestyle skiier Kelly Sildaru rescues family of dogs from Turkey

16:55

Kallas in Paris: We need to increase EU defense readiness and competitiveness

16:41

Gallery: Männiku indoor football training hall collapses after snow storms

15:55

Adviser: Force cannot be used to protect international waters' infrastructure

15:37

Paper: LGBT+ conscripts in Estonia may in some cases face 'additional checks'

15:04

Center Party replaces Isamaa in Viimsi municipal coalition

14:39

Court upholds decision to turn small rural schools into six-grade schools

14:32

Henri Kaselo elected new mayor of Kohtla-Järve

14:13

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register Updated

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

28.11

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

28.11

JEF sending ships to increase protection of Baltic Sea undersea infrastructure

28.11

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

28.11

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

28.11

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

28.11

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: