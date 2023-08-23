EELK pastor to head up ministry's state high schools coordination

An Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) pastor in Tartu is to work for the Ministry of Education and Research, overseeing the setting up of new high schools run by the state, rather than the municipality.

Pastor Triin Käpp of the EELK's University of Tartu-Jaani parish, is to take on her new role as state high schools (Riigigümnaasiumid) coordinator at the Ministry of Education and Research, though she will continue to administer to the parish also.

Käpp told ERR that the two positions are not mutually exclusive.

Käpp has been a pastor in the University of Tartu-Jaani parish since 2016 and is a co-founder of Tartu Peetri school.

She starts in her new role at the education ministry at the end of this month.

The role includes preparing budgets for the under-development state high schools, and to take part in selecting school directors.

The Ministry of Education and Research is also located in Tartu.

