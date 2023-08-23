EELK pastor to head up ministry's state high schools coordination

News
News

An Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) pastor in Tartu is to work for the Ministry of Education and Research, overseeing the setting up of new high schools run by the state, rather than the municipality.

Pastor Triin Käpp of the EELK's University of Tartu-Jaani parish, is to take on her new role as state high schools (Riigigümnaasiumid) coordinator at the Ministry of Education and Research, though she will continue to administer to the parish also.

Käpp told ERR that the two positions are not mutually exclusive.

Käpp has been a pastor in the University of Tartu-Jaani parish since 2016 and is a co-founder of Tartu Peetri school. 

She starts in her new role at the education ministry at the end of this month.

The role includes preparing budgets for the under-development state high schools, and to take part in selecting school directors.

The Ministry of Education and Research is also located in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Grete-Liina Rosvee, Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Parmas: Prosecutor leaving will not sink Port of Tallinn trial

16:03

Tallinn council opposition bemused over deputy mayor question time absences

15:27

EELK pastor to head up ministry's state high schools coordination

15:27

M-Sport Ford team boss: Retaining Tänak for 2024 far from straightforward

14:44

Estonia continues development cooperation with states neutral to Russia war

14:33

ERJK terminates alleged Isamaa illicit party donation investigation

14:04

Andrus Hiiepuu: Cyber fraud costing people millions

13:43

Swedbank forecasts ECB rates to come down in spring

13:30

Global Estonian Report: August 23 – 30

12:49

Film location managers with Hollywood experience tour South Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

22.08

Finland may participate in Baltic air policing Updated

22.08

Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

08:21

Food prices stabilize in Estonia, rise in VAT will bring further increase

21.08

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

22.08

Edward Lucas: Ukraine paying a heavy price for Western procrastination

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: