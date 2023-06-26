EELK suspends popular church minister Jaan Tammsalu

Jaan Tammsalu.
Jaan Tammsalu. Source: Rene Jakobson
The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church's (EELK) executive body has suspended the activities of one of Estonia's best-known clergymen, Jaan Tammsalu until September 1, due to him having committed adultery, and therefore, in their view an offence against morality, according to a report by daily newspaper Õhtuleht.

 While Tammsalu himself did not respond to Õhtuleht's request for comments, on June 9 he published a letter on the congregation's website stating that he had been on sick leave since the end of May.

"At the request of the archbishop, I wrote a request on 29.05.2023, in which I stated that I wished to take medical leave until September 1. On the basis of my request for leave and the proposal of Archbishop Urmas Viilma, the EELK Consistory [executive board – ed.] decided on 6.06.2023 to suspend my activity as a clergyman from June 12 to September 1" Tammsalu's letter reads.

According to Õhtuleht, Archbishop Viilma gave Tammsalu, who is very well-known and popular, the opportunity to save his marriage, otherwise he would no longer be able to continue in his role.

