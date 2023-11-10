Margus Tsahkna announces running as Eesti 200 leader

News
Margus Tsahkna (middle) with Mart Võrklaev, and Kaja Kallas at the Riigikogu.
Margus Tsahkna (middle) with Mart Võrklaev, and Kaja Kallas at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna has thrown his hat into the ring for the leadership of coalition party Eesti 200.

Tsahkna, a party board member, issued a statement Friday morning that: "I have announced to Eesti 200 members that I am running for the position of party chair."

"The decision was made following numerous conversations with members of the party, the party's board, the Riigikogu group and government members," he added.

Tsahkna is one of three Eesti 200 ministers, along with former leader Kristina Kallas (education) and Tiit Riisalo (IT and foreign trade).

Current leader Lauri Hussar announced earlier this week he would be stepping down as leader after a little over a year in that post, in order to concentrate more on his role as Riigikogu speaker.

Tsahkna listed the challenges facing Eesti 200 as a smaller coalition partner to the Reform Party.

"The economy is still shrinking, and business requires a clear economic policy plan. We need to find additional funds for education, to ensure that we have teachers in the future also. Vital energy decisions must get made, which would provide us environmentally friendly and innovative solutions for subsequent generations. Estonia must become significantly more prominent internationally, so that the headquarters of global companies can find their way here."

As for the current situation, Tsahkna said: "Since the political situation is becoming tenser, it is my desire to apply my experience as a politician and businessperson to the management of the party, in order to emerge stronger from these difficult times. We have a strong team in the form of both politicians and staff, and great potential within the ranks of the party, a potential which, however, has yet to be fully implemented across the board."

Tsahkna said he had in recent days talked through the situation with Lauri Hussar, Kristina Kallas and MP Hendrik Terras, who ran at the last leadership contest, and thanked Hussar for his outgoing contribution, not least given its strong electoral performance in March – the party, founded in 2018, won 14 seats and entered office whereas it had not been represented at the Riigikogu up to that point.

"Lauri's decision is understandable, because as you read in the news today, the Riigikogu is facing some very tense times," Tsahkna added.

Margus Tsahkna, 46, joined Eesti 200 early on, in November 2018.

His political resume includes stints 2015-2017 as minister of defense and minister of social protection and, from 2015-2017, he was chair of IRL, now Isamaa, of which he was a member 2000-2017.

On leaving IRL/Isamaa in June 2017, he noted that he had already decided to do so the previous year after his attempts to modernize the party's platform ("Isamaa 2.0") had been voted down by party members.

He became foreign minister in the current administration when it entered office in April.

Tsahkna ran in the March Riigikogu election, polling at 2,922 votes in the Tallinn Mustamäe and Nõmme district, making him the seventh-most voted for Eesti 200 candidate. Kristina Kallas polled at 4,288 in her electoral district; Lauri Hussar at 3,343 votes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:10

Union: Teachers' warning strike passed off with support of society

11:39

Estonia donates fourth field hospital to Ukraine in cooperation with Iceland

11:01

Estonian IT experts: Incoming EU rules threaten internet users' privacy

10:50

Madis Kallas: Increasing teacher pay cannot cost rural school closures

10:20

Estonian state hoping private firms to begin producing munitions

09:40

Issuing paper receipts in shops may become voluntary

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09:12

Union: Three-quarters of schools and kindergartens participate in warning strike

09:10

Margus Tsahkna announces running as Eesti 200 leader

08:45

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

09.11

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

09:30

Rescue operation underway in Gulf of Riga after ferry takes on serious list Updated

09.11

There may not be enough passengers for Tartu-Riga train link

07.11

Estonia puts new hate speech law to the test after Sunday demonstration

09.11

St. Petersburg St. John's Church wants Estonia Concert Hall lease ended

09.11

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: