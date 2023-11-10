Kristina Kallas calls on UNESCO member states to use AI in education

News
Kristina Kallas
Kristina Kallas Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) was on a working visit to the UNESCO education ministers' meeting during the 42th general conference in Paris, where the organization sets its programs and the budget

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) called on UNESCO member states to keep an open mind towards artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions.

"Artificial intelligence is helping us in revolutionizing the way we think about learning, and I am certain that we in education must do more than simply respond to new developments with guidelines and laws, which appears to be an increasing trend globally today. We must find ways to apply this new knowledge to provide a public good, better education, while also securing learners' privacy and rights. It is up to all of us to determine the most appropriate and balanced use of artificial intelligence in education," she said.

During the visit, the minister met senior education leaders from Finland, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, France, Tunisia and the OECD to promote mutual cooperation. Minister Kallas underlined Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine's effort to win the war and rebuild the country during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Olena Zelenska.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

useful information

