Reinsalu on joining Reform Party-led government: No!

Urmas Reinsalu, chair of Isamaa, ruled out the possibility of replacing Eesti 200 or the Social Democratic Party in the Reform Party-led government.

"No," said Urmas Reinsalu, chair of Isamaa, in response to local paper Lääne Elu journalist's question: if the Reform Party were to invite Isamaa to join the government now, would they join them?

Reinsalu explained that Isamaa's political ambition is to be a positive alternative; to simply replace one or the other smaller party is not what Isamaa wants to do.

"I don't see Isamaa as just an automatic replacement party; this doesn't meet society's expectations."

Reinsalu added that for the umpteenth time, he finds himself positively quoting former Reform Party leader and MEP Andrus Ansip, who admitted that he does not understand Estonian governance.

Reinsalu said that EKRE's total obstruction strategy and desire to call extraordinary elections are unrealistic bluffing.

