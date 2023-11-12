Kristina Kallas confirms not running for Eesti 200 chair

Outgoing Eesti 200 chair Lauri Hussar (left) and former Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas (right).
Outgoing Eesti 200 chair Lauri Hussar (left) and former Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas (right). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) has prioritized resolving the current education crisis facing Estonia, due to which she has decided she will not be running for election as chair of the coalition party, Kallas said in a letter to members of the party on Sunday.

Both the government in leading Estonia out of crises as well as Eesti 200 itself are facing tumultuous times right now, Kallas acknowledged.

"In such moments, it's very important that leaders set clear priorities and targets for how to emerge from [these] crises," she wrote. "We have an education crisis that has arisen as a result of decades' worth of unmade decisions. I consider resolving the education crisis my absolute top priority, and therefore I've decided that I will not be running for chair of Eesti 200 right now."

Two major tasks cannot both be done at once in such a way that both are done right and well, she added.

According to Kallas, who was elected the party's first leader at its founding in November 2018, Eesti 200 needs a leader in the coming year that can commit to bringing the party together as a team and working toward a common goal.

"Some confusion after starting to rule [in the government coalition], caused by going into the government at a very difficult time, the budget crisis and the political deadlock in the Riigikogu, must be overcome, and the entire party must be rallied again to act on behalf of the objectives set for Estonia in our campaign platform," she wrote.

"The government is facing very difficult decisions regarding halting the decline in the competitiveness of Estonia's economy and getting public finances in order, but also in terms of restoring public trust following crises," the minister added.

Lauri Hussar, who was elected chair of Eesti 200 last October, announced Monday that he would be resigning as leader of the party, citing his intention to focus on his role as president of the Riigikogu.

According to the latest info, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna has confirmed his candidacy for chair. Neither MP Liisa Pakosta nor MP Hendrik Terras have yet announced whether they intend to run for the party's top spot as well or not.

Eesti 200's general meeting will convene to elect a new party chair on November 19. Sunday, November 12 marks the deadline for nominating candidates to the party's top spot.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

