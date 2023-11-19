Margus Tsahkna elected new chair of Eesti 200

{{1700394420000 | amCalendar}}
In a general congress of Eesti 200, Margus Tsahkna was elected as the new head of the party on Sunday.

The new chair was elected in lieu of the recently resigned Lauri Hussar. Next to Tsahkna, film director Arko Okk also run for the chair.

During the vote, 112 party members supported Tsahkna and 14 members supported Okk. A total of 133 ballot papers were issued, of which 131 reached the ballot box, of which five were spoiled.

Okk proposed to the general congress to count the ballots openly, with 42 Eesti 200 members voted in favor and 64 voted against this.

Hussar's reason for stepping down as leader of Eesti 200 is to concentrate on his work as speaker of the Riigikogu.

In addition to the candidates, Eesti 200 ministers Kristina Kallas, Tiit Riisalo and Margus Tsahkna will give an overview of their work.

Toomas Uibo, leader of the parliamentary group, and Mihkel Mooste, leader of the party's youth organization, take stock of the year.

The new leader of Eesti 200 will be announced by 4 p.m. at the latest.

ERR journalist Johannes Voltri said that one of the party's founders, Kristina Tõnnisson, major financier Priit Alamäe and Joakim Helenius, a major businessman and financier who has been highly critical of the party, did not show up at the congress.

Editor: Mait Ots, Kristina Kersa

