Eesti 200 in statement: Arko Okk does not represent the party's views

News
Eesti 200 logo.
Eesti 200 logo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The coalition Eesti 200 party released a statement to say that Arko Okk, who is running against Margus Tsahkna for the position of party chairman, does not represent Eesti 200's program or views. The party's executive manager said that Okk's statements harm Eesti 200 and that some members have called for his eviction.

The statement was sent by Eesti 200 press representative Rauno Veri on Tuesday and is signed by the Eesti 200 board, Riigikogu group and outgoing chairman Lauri Hussar.

Eesti 200 is set to hold its general assembly on November 19 where Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna and party member Arko Okk will be vying for the post of chairman.

Mihkel Veski, executive manager for Eesti 200, told ERR that the candidates will be offered the opportunity to give a speech and members the chance to ask them questions.

Veski added that there have been calls to evict Arko Okk from the party over statements he has made.

Veski said that Okk's statements are harming the party's reputation. "If a member of the party uses their chairman candidate status to disseminate statements that clash with the party's ideological positions, it definitely works to undermine the party's reputation."

Arko Okk has deviated from Estonia's official, as well as Eesti 200's foreign and security policy line in interviews given over the last few days. For example, the chairman candidate believes it necessary to communicate with Russia and that developing military industry in Europe cannot facilitate peace. Okk has also suggested he is against Estonia boosting its defense spending.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Rediscovering neglected female authors is difficult, they are 'in hiding'

18:15

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

17:52

Minister: Municipalities have key role in teachers' long-term salary plan

17:23

Helme on Kallas no-confidence motion: EKRE's plans are aimed elsewhere

16:43

Estonian scientists helping cattle farmers make 'super herds'

16:13

Joakim Helenius: Eesti 200 has been brought to a crisis created by Tsahkna

15:45

Tallinn hosts expo on future green technology for everyday life

15:13

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

15:00

Feature | Director Romas Zabarauskas: 'People in this region have a unique perspective'

14:35

Defense minister: We need decisions, not discussions about decisions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

12.11

Estonia increases wait between language proficiency exam retakes

13.11

Estonian defense minister: If the Baltics fall, Berlin will be next

10:21

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

13.11

Estonia signs up to international crypto-asset reporting framework

11:08

Isamaa initiates no confidence motion against Kaja Kallas

13.11

Estonian FM: Let's not submit to Russia's blackmail in the OSCE Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: