Estonia's MFA, embassies fly rainbow flags to support LGBT+ community

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies flew the rainbow flag on Wednesday to celebrate the annual International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the LGBT+ community is a full member of society today with the same rights as others.

"Estonia considers it important to advance various human rights issues with like-minded countries. Since 2016, we have been a member of the equal rights coalition comprising 42 countries, aimed at ensuring the human rights of all people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, so they can enjoy safe lives without violence," he was quoted as saying.

"Estonia's foreign policy is increasingly featuring human rights issues and the first human rights diplomacy action plan adopted by the government in 2021 has contributed to this. The action plan underlines that human rights apply equally to everyone and no one should be discriminated based on sexual orientation or gender identity."

Staff at Estonia's embassy in London posted a photo of themselves with a flag on Twitter.

Ambassador Viljar Lubi wrote: "At the residence in #London everybody is welcome!"

Under previous governments, especially the Center-EKRE-Isamaa coalition between 2019-2021, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) did not allow the ministry or embassies to express support for similar initiatives.

The current coalition has just finished a draft law that would legalize same-sex marriage.

Estonia currently ranks 25th of 49 European countries on NGO the European region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association's (ILGA Europe) Rainbow Map & Index which tracks key positive and negative trends in relation to LGBTI equality and human rights in the region.

