Gallery: Estonian National Flag Day celebrated in Otepää

News
Estonian National Flag Day in Otepää.
Estonian National Flag Day in Otepää. Source: Valju Aloel
News

On Sunday, a traditional procession and concert took place in Otepää to celebrate National Flag Day. The blue, black and white Estonian flag was consecrated in the south Estonian town back in 1884.

Despite the rainy weather, people turned up in large numbers to celebrate Estonian National Flag Day in front of Otepää Town Hall. A procession was then held featuring students from educational institutions in Otepää municipality and schools of Tartu city along with representatives of local and state authorities.

The procession was led by the flag committee of the Estonian Students' Society along with other academic organizations. With the Pühajärve brass band providing musical accompaniment, the procession headed toward the Otepää church parish, where the Estonian national flag was raised. This year, the Estonian national anthem and flag song were sung by Katarina Kamla, a student at Otepää High School (Gümnaasium).

As is traditional, a festive concert and worship service was also held in Otepää Maarja Lutheran Church. The blue, black and white flag of the Estonian Student's Society, which became the official flag of the state of Estonia in 1991, was consecrated in the rectory of the church on June 4, 1884.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:56

Watchdog hopes SALK analysis will result in new powers

14:20

Estonian climate minister to streamline offshore wind farm permit procedure

13:40

Estonia to increase size of 10-year bonds by €500 million

13:08

Cambridge scientist: Intelligence robots need to be taught like teenagers

12:58

Researcher: Waste recycling in Estonia needs radical reform, tax hike

12:30

Peeter Ernits announces candidacy for EKRE party chair role

11:50

Gallery: Estonian National Flag Day celebrated in Otepää

11:11

Culture minister confirms Kaalep as Integration Foundation board member

10:51

Child protection workers in Estonia are not well protected

10:10

Statistics: Industrial production down 15.1 percent on year to April 2023

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

04.06

Elron adds trains to western departures

04.06

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

03.06

More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

04.06

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

03.06

Feature: 'In bad times, good friends turn up'|ERR News on the HMS Albion

04.06

Wood biorefinery major opportunity for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: