Gallery: Estonian National Flag Day celebrated in Otepää

On Sunday, a traditional procession and concert took place in Otepää to celebrate National Flag Day. The blue, black and white Estonian flag was consecrated in the south Estonian town back in 1884.

Despite the rainy weather, people turned up in large numbers to celebrate Estonian National Flag Day in front of Otepää Town Hall. A procession was then held featuring students from educational institutions in Otepää municipality and schools of Tartu city along with representatives of local and state authorities.

The procession was led by the flag committee of the Estonian Students' Society along with other academic organizations. With the Pühajärve brass band providing musical accompaniment, the procession headed toward the Otepää church parish, where the Estonian national flag was raised. This year, the Estonian national anthem and flag song were sung by Katarina Kamla, a student at Otepää High School (Gümnaasium).

As is traditional, a festive concert and worship service was also held in Otepää Maarja Lutheran Church. The blue, black and white flag of the Estonian Student's Society, which became the official flag of the state of Estonia in 1991, was consecrated in the rectory of the church on June 4, 1884.

