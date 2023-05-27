Gallery: SAPTK organizes Riigikogu protest over family law amendments

News
The SAPTK-led protest over amendments to the Family Law Act, Toompea, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

A family rights group held a demonstration in front of the Riigikogu on Saturday, in opposition of a legislative amendment which would permit same-sex couples to get married in Estonia.

The picket was held by the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK), led by the organization's head, Varro Vooglaid.

Vooglaid has since the March 5 election been a sitting MP with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and he was joined by MPs and members of that party, as well as from the other two opposition parties, Center and Isamaa.

The organizers of the demonstration stated its aim was to express protest on the same-sex marriage bill, which passed its first reading (of three) at the start of the week, and also against the government's proposed tax hikes, and its planned reduction in support for larger families.

The latter issue was ostensibly behind a recent filibuster organized by the opposition at the Riigikogu, one which lasted several days.

The bill to permit same-sex marriage amends the Family Law Act.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:16

Gallery: SAPTK organizes Riigikogu protest over family law amendments

13:01

President Karis: Economic growth must stem from innovation

12:31

Construction on €100-million Narva magnet factory starts this summer

11:30

Video: Curious lynx wanders into Rapla County yard

10:54

Prime minister: German leadership crucial to peace in Europe

10:28

Self-driving vehicle testing goes on, though legislation not yet formulated

09:42

EOK chief: Kaia Kanepi should not be 'canceled', but funding in jeopardy

26.05

Minister on care reform: We have to increase share of home services as well

26.05

Banks' interest margins on home loans could decrease slightly

26.05

Mayor: Water company, health authority over-optimistic in handling crisis

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

26.05

Portal: Russians selling real estate in Estonia, Americans buying

25.05

Ryanair decides against challenging Estonian competition watchdog's call

26.05

Swedbank exec explains difference in interest rates in Estonia and Sweden

26.05

Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit

26.05

Kallas to Daily Telegraph: UK troops will show Putin 'can't win' in Estonia

26.05

Watch again: Press conference with Olaf Scholz, Baltic prime ministers

26.05

Median value of Estonians' net assets grows to €66,000

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: