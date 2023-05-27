Gallery: SAPTK organizes Riigikogu protest over family law amendments

A family rights group held a demonstration in front of the Riigikogu on Saturday, in opposition of a legislative amendment which would permit same-sex couples to get married in Estonia.

The picket was held by the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK), led by the organization's head, Varro Vooglaid.

Vooglaid has since the March 5 election been a sitting MP with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), and he was joined by MPs and members of that party, as well as from the other two opposition parties, Center and Isamaa.

The organizers of the demonstration stated its aim was to express protest on the same-sex marriage bill, which passed its first reading (of three) at the start of the week, and also against the government's proposed tax hikes, and its planned reduction in support for larger families.

The latter issue was ostensibly behind a recent filibuster organized by the opposition at the Riigikogu, one which lasted several days.

The bill to permit same-sex marriage amends the Family Law Act.

--

