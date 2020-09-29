news

Estonia did not sign joint letter of support for Polish LGBT community ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
People taking part in Baltic Pride 2020 in Tallinn.
People taking part in Baltic Pride 2020 in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonia was one of four countries which did not sign a joint open letter of support for the Polish LGBT community - 50 other countries and international organisations signed the statement.

Ambassadors to Poland and international organisations worldwide called on Poland to support its lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTQ+) community in an open letter published late on Sunday.

The appeal comes as the LGBTQ+ community in the country faces increasing threats from the right-wing government, local communities and the Catholic church, LRT English reported.

Lawmakers and President Andrzej Duda have openly criticised LGBTQ+ communities and accused them of threatening traditional families.

Twenty-one European Union ambassadors signed the letter of support. Estonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia did not. Estonia did not sign a similar letter last year.

In August 2019, Delfi reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) had banned Estonian representatives abroad from supporting taking place in Pride parades when he became foreign minister.

This year's letter of support was coordinated by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Poland.

"We express our support for the efforts to raise public awareness of issues affecting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community and other communities in Poland facing similar challenges," it said.

"Human rights are universal and everyone, including LGBTI persons, are entitled to their full enjoyment."

A link to the letter was posted by the U.S. ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher, which can be read below.

The organizations who signed the letter are listed below:

Ambassadors of Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela.

As well as the General Representative of the Flemish Community and the Flemish Region, the General Delegate of the French Community and the Walloon Region, the Representatives in Poland of the European Commission and of the UNHCR, the First Deputy Director/Director's alternate of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Head of Office of the International Organization for Migration and the Secretary General of the Community of Democracies.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:58

Estonia did not sign joint letter of support for Polish LGBT community

18:35

University of Tartu Museum wins global university museums network award

18:13

Police apprehend suspects in cyber attacks against Estonia

17:55

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

17:55

Government renews quarantine order until December 31

17:30

Man who ran over two police officers pleads not guilty to attempted murder

17:02

MS Estonia inquiry committee members reject submarine collision claims

16:32

President Kaljulaid talks NATO, e-services with Portugal defense minister

16:15

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

15:56

Gallery: "Ringvaade" hosts to greet viewers from their homes

15:35

Walker snaps photos of lynx in forest

15:11

Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps

14:51

Central Bank: If COVID-19 regime stays same, GDP to fall 4 percent in 2020

14:35

Opinion: Why on earth are they coming to study here?

14:28

Fiscal Council: Increasing deficit in 2021 not justified

14:10

Former PM: Playing with MS Estonia victims' families pain is irresponsible

13:58

Sportspeople arriving from foreign countries no longer need to quarantine

13:43

Injury forces Kontaveit to pull out of French Open doubles

13:17

Estonia sinking investigation initiator: Sweden has not been honest with us

12:50

Popov and Varblane return to Health Board as medical chiefs

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: