Reinsalu: Russia's economic backbone must be broken

news
Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Estonia's main foreign policy goal is to support Ukraine and to contribute to Russia's defeat, newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Tuesday.

"Estonia's foreign policy goal, our number one, number two, number three most important goal, is that Russia must lose this war. For that to happen, economically and security-wise, Russia's backbone in the war with Ukraine must be broken with the help of the Western community," Reinsalu told Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" show.

The Isamaa MP said it is vital to keep Ukraine on the agenda during the summer months and to try and put more pressure on Russia.

During Reinsalu's last term as foreign minister in the Center/Isamaa/EKRE coalition (2019-2021), he took steps to strengthen Estonia's relationship with Hungary. But on Tuesday, he condemned the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's recent comments about blocking the next package of EU sanctions on Russia.

"[M]y message is that this is not a relevant line of thought. Peace will be achieved, not when the war ends, but when the war is ended. And the war will be ended when Russia's economic backbone is broken," he said.

The EU's current sanctions against Russia are not sufficient "because the war continues and people are dying in Ukraine", Reinsalu said.

The EU is currently discussing the seventh package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

LGBT+ rights, China policies

During Reinsalu's last term as foreign minister, Estonian embassies were not allowed to show support for LGBT+ causes, such as Pride parades. Asked about this policy, Reinsalu reiterated Ukraine is the focus of Estonia's foreign policy activities and that the issue is unrelated.

"My message is unified and clear: Estonia's foreign policy number one, number two, number three, number one hundred [goal] is currently the question of supporting Ukraine and supporting Russia's defeat. Ukraine's victory is our most important issue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will focus on this issue during the months that I am minister. I will not deal with extraneous issues, and I treat this issue as a completely extraneous issue," he said.

"Estonian diplomats, Estonian embassies abroad must deal with supporting Ukraine. This is a task that I certainly expect and that Estonian diplomats have done so far. Extraneous topics are not relevant," he added.

Asked if Estonia would officially leave China's 17+1 cooperation platform as Lithuania has done and which Reinsalu has suggested in the past, he said he had no comments to make about the subject at the moment.

"If I have reason to comment, I will," he promised.

Reinsalu replaces acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andres Sutt (Reform) and Eva-Maria Liimets (Center). He was sworn into office on Monday and will lead the ministry until March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Reinsalu: Russia's economic backbone must be broken

18:16

Health Board: Over 1,500 coronavirus cases diagnosed last week

17:53

Two more cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

17:35

Estonian agency: Järvan becoming minister won't mean conflict of interest

17:19

Raivo Tamm to head the Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

16:55

Raul Rebane: Local, national and international

16:31

Tallinn's Old City Harbor tramway construction to cost €46 million

16:23

EU agrees €3.5 billion subsidy for Estonia's social development

15:52

Lääneranna Municipality to relocate six Soviet monuments to local museum

15:30

Meelis Münt: Half-way point to nuclear plant decision

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

16.07

USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

18.07

Estonia's new government takes office Updated

18.07

EDF commander: Russia has failed to break the Ukrainian people

08:44

Seizing weapons held by Russian citizens to require additional manpower

15.07

Russian, Belarusian citizens will not be allowed to own firearms in Estonia

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

14:24

Estonia's inflation up to 22 percent in June, still fastest in EU

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: