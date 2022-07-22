Kunnas: Ukraine will not go on the offensive before fall

News
Leo Kunnas.
Leo Kunnas. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

Ukrainian troops' recent precision strikes and the slowing of the Russian onslaught after the taking of Lysychansk are giving Ukrainians' hope of a counteroffensive, Estonian experts say. Retired Lt. Col. Leo Kunnas suggests it will not happen before fall.

Western precision weapons given to Ukraine are disrupting Russian supply lines and command. Successful hits on ammunition dumps have already decreased the intensity of Russian artillery fire. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently ordered the entire territory of Ukraine to be liberated. "Aktuaalne kaamera" news asked experts whether this means active battles shifting to the Russian side of occupied territories.

"[It will happen] late August, September as Ukraine is reorganizing its armed forced -- growing it to a million strong. And adopting weapons systems from the West," Leo Kunnas, deputy chairman of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said.

"Ukraine will attempt an offensive, especially in Kherson Oblast. They have raised public expectations for this quite high," said Indrek Kannik, head of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

Russia has managed to take Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, using its artillery to push out the defenders. But now their advance has ground to a halt.

The Russians have not managed to disrupt satellite communications necessary for HIMARS precision strikes.

"The Severodonetsk and Lysychansk battles show that Putin, just like Adolf Hitler did in the second half of WWII, directly intervened in battle activities and gave political orders," Kunnas said.

Russian troops pulling out of Snake Island after Ukrainian artillery strikes also came as a sign of altered plans at sea. The agreement for grain to be moved out of Ukrainian ports could signal Russia having abandoned the plan of attacking from sea.

"Should we see a solution for grain transports, using Odessa and nearby ports to export Ukrainian grain, it will come as a clear sign that Russia has, at least for the time being, given up on a landing from there," Kannik said.

That said, experts believe the rest of summer will be spent fighting a winding and grueling conflict without major shifts of the front but with plenty of destruction in store for Ukrainian cities and villages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:00

Kunnas: Ukraine will not go on the offensive before fall

10:34

Invasive hogweed continues spread in Southeastern Estonia

10:03

Hiiumaa residents question future of Soviet statue

09:37

70 Nõmme households stand to lose access to gas

09:03

Estonian court finds three men guilty of supporting Russian aggression

08:34

Isamaa overtakes Eesti 200 in Norstat poll

21.07

European Central Bank interest rate hikes may not help slow inflation

21.07

Gallery: Col. Toomas Susi takes over command of Estonian Air Force

21.07

Simson: Solidarity from all states needed to solve Europe's gas problem

21.07

Kontaveit makes Hamburg semi-final without losing a single game

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

18.07

Estonia's HIMARS to considerably hike the price of aggression for Russia

20.07

Kremlin calls Open Estonia Foundation a 'threat' to Russian security

20.07

Tallinn launches campaign encouraging more considerate nightlife

21.07

Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue' draws criticism from locals

21.07

Next few days hot and sunny in Estonia, with highs up to 30 C

21.07

Estonia manages to procure fifth of planned gas supply

21.07

Kallas: Estonia's gas consumption has fallen by 18 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: