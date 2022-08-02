Estonian foreign minister: Lukashenko regime must be weakened

The EU must apply more sanctions to pressure the Alexander Lukashenko regime, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the democratic leader of Belarus, during a phone call on August 1.

More needs to be done at the EU level to pressure the incumbent regime, Reinsalu said, ideally through political isolation and sanctions.

"Lukashenko is the main supporter and henchman of Putin and this is why we need to impose sanctions on both regimes together to prevent them from sustaining themselves through each other," the minister said.

Spoke with @Tsihanouskaya about supporting Belarusian opposition & increasing pressure on Lukashenko's regime through sanctions & other measures.



appreciates her efforts & those of the democratic movement to avert Russian aggression towards Ukraine from Belarusian territory. pic.twitter.com/TV4eCrXsyU — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) August 1, 2022

Reinsalu added that Estonia supports the democratic ambitions of the people of Belarus and would like to recognise the actions of the democratic movement in hindering Russia's aggression against Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Lukashenko's regime is supporting and enabling Russian aggression against Ukraine.

