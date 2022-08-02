Estonian foreign minister: Lukashenko regime must be weakened

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu at center, facing camera, taking part in a human chain in support of Belarus in Tallinn in 2020..
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu at center, facing camera, taking part in a human chain in support of Belarus in Tallinn in 2020.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The EU must apply more sanctions to pressure the Alexander Lukashenko regime, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the democratic leader of Belarus, during a phone call on August 1.

More needs to be done at the EU level to pressure the incumbent regime, Reinsalu said, ideally through political isolation and sanctions.

"Lukashenko is the main supporter and henchman of Putin and this is why we need to impose sanctions on both regimes together to prevent them from sustaining themselves through each other," the minister said.

Reinsalu added that Estonia supports the democratic ambitions of the people of Belarus and would like to recognise the actions of the democratic movement in hindering Russia's aggression against Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Lukashenko's regime is supporting and enabling Russian aggression against Ukraine.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

