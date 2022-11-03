Estonian MFA encourages people to write to Belarusian political prisoners

News
Flags of Estonia and Free Belarus.
Flags of Estonia and Free Belarus. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is encouraging people to send letters of support to the more than 1,300 Belarusian political prisoners jailed by Alexander Lukashenko. Many have been imprisoned for over two years.

Describing the situation, the ministry said in a statement that political prisoners are kept in freezing, crowded and dirty cells and allowed minimal food, water, sleep and personal hygiene.

"Imprisonment involves mental and physical torture, not to mention lack of medical aid. Beatings, torture and inhumane and humiliating treatment are routine to force the political prisoner to admit to baseless charges," it wrote.

Almost all of the country's independent media has been silenced and labeled as extremists, independent journalists have been forced to flee abroad and hundreds of social media channels and blogs have also been closed, the ministry said.

Stenbock House, the seat of the government, was lit in red and white on February 7 to show solidarity with Belarus. Source: Stenbock House.

Subjected to torture and mental terror behind barbed wire, political prisoners have no contact with the outside world. They can only communicate by letters.

"The people of Estonia remember what it was like to live under such a regime. We invite Estonians to write letters to Belarusian political prisoners, so they would know they are not alone. We see, notice and care about what is happening. They are not alone in their struggle," Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov said.

The Belarusian authorities often raid NGO offices and homes of human rights activists and conduct arbitrary arrests and detentions.

They accuse people of extremist actions, tax evasion, public disorder, participating in organizations without government approval, insulting state officials and treason.

Jonatan Vseviov. Source: ERR

Since August 2020, at least 370 organizations have closed their doors to avoid potential criminal proceedings. Authorities have terminated the activities of more than 634 organizations, including almost all human rights organizations.

You can find instructions for writing to political prisoners in Belarus here.

Last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said Estonia would assign an ambassador-at-large to work with the Belarusian opposition movement in exile in Lithuania.

Relations between Estonia and the Lukashenko regime have almost completely broken down in recent months after Reinsalu gave Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya a platform to speak at the United Nations General Assembly. Embassies in both countries have reduced their staff to one.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:04

Estonian MFA encourages people to write to Belarusian political prisoners

19:08

Government not planning to compensate large companies for energy costs

17:26

Estonia contributes €56 million to European Stability Mechanism

17:06

Tallinn police want additional crosswalk on Mere puiestee

17:03

Letipea residents: 'No communication with locals over nuclear plant plans'

16:41

PM waiting on Isamaa, SDE to decide Mihkelson continuing as committee chair

16:05

City of Tallinn signs new street cleaning contracts ahead of winter

15:54

Ossipenko taken into custody after circuit court rules arrest necessary Updated

15:39

SDE Tartu branch woos former Free Party MP for 2023 election

15:01

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

02.11

Bakeries struggling to make ends meet amid rising prices

02.11

Estonia to close Narva-Ivangorod pedestrian border bridge later this month

02.11

Language Board chief: Russian, English both put equal pressure on Estonian

15:01

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

02.11

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

02.11

Tallinn planning to extend Kesklinn cycle lane network

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: