Estonian FM calls for continued isolation of Belarus' Lukashenko regime

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) on Tuesday called for the West to continue putting pressure on the Belarusian regime and for additional EU-wide sanctions.

Speaking at a public webinar about democracy in Belarus organized by opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the minister said Estonia continues to support the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian opposition and the civil society.

Estonia will also make sure that violations of human rights and international law do not go unnoticed, he said.

"The international community must continue to stand for the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus and holding the organizers of repressions accountable," Reinsalu said.

I just concluded a productive webinar with @Tsihanouskaya.

We talked about the meaning what Russian war in #Ukraine and the pro-Kremlin regime in #Belarus have on the future of democracy.



will work with the opposition of Belarus to stand for the freedom of both nations. pic.twitter.com/980dSRqf3k — Urmas Reinsalu (@UrmasReinsalu) January 10, 2023

He called for the introduction of more and wider sanctions against members of the Lukashenko regime at the European Union level.

Estonia has raised awareness of the Belarusian opposition's cause at the UN and there are plans to deepen cooperation.

"I am glad that in February, we are appointing a diplomat to Vilnius who would develop contacts with the democratic forces of Belarus," Reinsalu said. The Belarusian opposition has been based in Lithuania since 2020.

Estonia's communication with the regime in Minsk broke down last year and now only one member of staff remains at each country's embassy.

