Estonia to appoint ambassador to cooperate with Belarusian opposition

News
Flags of Estonia and Free Belarus.
Flags of Estonia and Free Belarus. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Monday Estonia plans to appoint an "ambassador at large" to cooperate and strengthen ties with the Belarusian opposition.

Reinsalu was speaking during Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's one-day visit to Tallinn.

A statement after the meeting said Estonia wishes to step up cooperation with the democratic opposition of Belarus, which has its main center in Vilnius.

"We plan to appoint an ambassador at large to Vilnius for contacts with the democratic forces of Belarus in Vilnius," the foreign minister was quoted as saying.

After the meeting, Tikhanovskaya wrote on social media that she thanked the minister "for sending a diplomatic representative to Vilnius to work with democratic Belarus".

Reinsalu said Estonia will continue to support the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian opposition and civil society to make sure that violations of human rights and international law do not go unnoticed.

In recent weeks, Belarus has demanded Estonia reduce its embassy staff in Minsk to one and said it will reciprocate.

The regime was annoyed by Reinsalu's decision to give Tikhanovskaya a platform at the United Nations General Assembly.

Tikhanovskaya, who is based in Vilnius in exile, also met with President Alar Karis and addressed the Riigikogu during her visit. 

Uramas Reinsalu and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Source: Välisministeerium

Belarusians deserve to live in a democratic country

"My country is actually under occupation, held hostage by two bloodthirsty dictators," Tikhanovskaya told MPs in the Riigikogu.

"Despite the unprecedented terror, Belarusians have continued their struggle for more than two years. Many thousands paid with their freedom, and some with their lives. By their struggle, Belarusians proved that they deserve to live in a democratic country."

Tikhanovskaya said the fate of Belarus is strongly connected with Ukraine's fate, encouraged MPs to keep supporting the country and additional sanctions.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya addressing the Riigikogu on October 24, 2022. Source: Erik Peinar, Chancellery of the Riigikogu

"Nothing will be a greater sanction for Putin than a Free Belarus," Tikhanovskaya said.

She added that without a free Belarus, there will be no safe Ukraine and no security in Europe.

The politician also called for international tribunals to be established against Lukashenko and Putin. "We need to unite again to free Europe from tyrants," she said.

Watch the press conference between Reinsalu and Tikhanovskaya below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

24.10

Woodworkers facing layoffs as industry faces tough times

24.10

Winter tire deficit pushing up prices

24.10

Government undecided on new PPA chief

24.10

EKRE planning EU complaint over Estonia's ECA application process

24.10

Estonia to appoint ambassador to cooperate with Belarusian opposition

24.10

Viimsi water shortages stand in way of housing development plans

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

24.10

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

24.10

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

24.10

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

24.10

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

24.10

Wood heating no longer cheaper than gas or electric, still not subsidized

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

24.10

Pulli village receives a monument as Estonia's oldest settlement

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: