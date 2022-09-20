Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

News
Urmas Reinsalu wtih Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at Monday's meeting at the UN in New York.
Urmas Reinsalu wtih Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at Monday's meeting at the UN in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Belarus, as an ally of the Russian Federation, is complicit in human rights violations being committed in Ukraine, not to mention within Belarus itself, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Speaking after a meeting in New York with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Monday, Reinsalu said: "The Belarusian authorities are also accomplices in Russia's war against Ukraine, which has continued for more than six months now.

"This is why we must ramp up sanctions against the regime, continue isolating them internationally and ensure legal accountability because the Lukashenko regime should not feel it has impunity,"  Reinsalu went on, according to a press release from the foreign ministry, underliining that the criminal actions on the part of Alexander Lukashenko's regime against the Belarusian people have been going on much longer, at least for two years, but have recently expanded and become an international threat, given the current security situation.

The meeting with Tsikhanouskaya took place on the sidelines of the opening of the  UN General Assembly's 77th session on Monday.

"We decided to bring together the Belarusian opposition leader and representatives of various states, think tanks and companies on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to give the Belarusian voice a platform on the multilateral arena," Reinsalu said.

"Our aim was to come together and discuss ways of supporting the aspirations of the Belarusian civil society and ensure that the violations of human rights and international law in the country are not ignored," he went on.

The foreign minister also recognized the bravery and persistence of the people of Belarus in standing up for their future and highlighted their commitment to supporting Ukraine, saying: "Since the people of Belarus and Ukraine have not tired of fighting for freedom, the international community must also not become weary either. Today it is more important than ever to work together to protect the rules-based international order and the values we cherish."

Reinsalu also met with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday, with Belarus, Ukraine and Russia again the main topics discussed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:29

Biotoopia Talks: Eco-aesthetics

15:01

Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

14:28

Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

14:18

Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

13:41

Injury forces fencer Katrina Lehis out of competition till at least spring

13:00

Rising Euribor may lead to increased mortgage rates

12:50

Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

12:21

Maileen Nuudi gets by to Tallinn WTA250 main table

11:40

Higher salaries in nearby municipalities attract teachers away from Tallinn

11:07

Kallas: Potential Haapsalu rail extension needs design work doing first

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

19.09

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

19.09

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

19.09

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

19.09

Veiko Kommusaar: Not every person crossing the border is a refugee

19.09

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: