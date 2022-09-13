Estonian FM condemns intensified conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Urmas Reinsalu
Urmas Reinsalu Source: Jürgen Randma / riigikantselei
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) condemned the "intensified conflict" between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Tuesday and said the EU will continue to monitor the situation.

"I strongly condemn the intensified armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia last night that claimed lives on both sides," the minister said in a statement.

"Estonia and its partners in the European Union will continue to monitor the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and will remain in constant contact with Baku and Yerevan to contribute to ending the intensified conflict. I also welcome the news from this morning that a truce has been re-established, and I urge sides to honor it and return to peace negotiations to end this conflict."

Dozens of soldiers were killed in fighting between neighboring countries Armenia and Azerbaijan in overnight clashes. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 49 of its soldiers died.

At the core of the dispute is the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is, according to internationally-recognized borders, firmly a part of Azerbaijan — but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

Both countries blame the other for the latest outbreak of violence.

The dispute has led to full-scale war in the 1980s and 1990s, a six-week war in 2020, and continuing clashes for decades, the BBC reported.

Editor: Helen Wright

