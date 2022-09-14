Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

Estonia is in the process of putting together its next aid package for Ukraine, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) says. Pevkur was in Kyiv on an official visit Tuesday, and met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pevkur said: "The Ukrainian armed forces and people have shown immense courage. It is a proud feeling to see reports of success along Ukraine's eastern front – it is a sure sign that our collective aid has had a positive impact and that it must continue."

"Russia's intentions to destroy the free and sovereign Ukraine do not show signs of changing, so we have no reason to make concessions in our efforts," the defense minister went on, per a press release.

Pevkur made his remarks Tuesday, when he had travelled to Kyiv to meet President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Pevkur reaffirmed Estonia's continued support and lauded Ukraine's resistance during the ongoing conflict, adding that his country is continuously looking for ways to support Ukraine with weapons and equipment.

He said: "I was interested in hearing from the Minister of Defense about the specifics of aid that is needed now – that will be the basis for putting together our next aid package to Ukraine. In addition, we are currently contributing towards training efforts."

Ukraine's potential EU membership was also on the table at a meeting with Foreign Minister Kuleba, and Pevkur highlighted the importance of making the price of Russian aggression as high as possible, which Estonia has done, for instance, by barring entry to those on Schengen Area tourist visas.

" Maintaining unity in the EU is equally important – we have to actively convince other Member States both of the need to toughen sanctions as well as quickly helping Ukraine," Pevkur added.

The defense minister also symbolically handed the keys to a field hospital, an Estonian-German project, to minister Reznikov, the second such facility Estonia has provided to Ukrainian forces since February's invasion.

Pevkur also participated remotely at the Copenhagen Conference on aid to Ukraine, alongside ministers of defense Reznikov and Morten Bødskov (Denmark), and expressed his satisfaction over progress made on continued, coordinated support to Ukraine.

Estonia provided US$250m in aid to Ukraine, January 24 to August 3 this year, a higher sum in absolute terms than did France, for instance.

