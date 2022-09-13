Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

According to a government press release, during the call, Kallas emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, highlighting that recent successes on the battlefield prove countries like Estonia and France have been taking the right approach so far. "Ukraine has used the military aid with great skill, showing that they can win this war if we keep supporting them," said Kallas.

"However, the war is far from over. Russia still has many troops in Ukraine, which they are using to kill the people and destroy Ukraine's infrastructure. Ukraine is still facing a long and difficult fight to push Russia back behind its borders. Ukraine has shown us all that high morale and excellent leadership are as important as military power. We must provide even more military aid, so that Ukraine can restore its territorial integrity," the Estonian Prime Minister told Macron.

Kallas added, that France has played an important role in supporting Ukraine both politically and militarily, while also expressing hope that the French will be able to increase their assistance further.

The Estonian Prime Minister also stated that, as has been seen already, unfortunately we can expect to find evidence of enormous and terrible war crimes in the newly liberated areas. "We need to support Ukraine in collecting evidence and storing it for future court proceedings. Our message is clear: sooner or later, war criminals will be tried," Kallas said.

According to the prime minister, the most important thing now is to raise the cost of aggression for Russia, including for those who support the Kremlin regime. "By cutting the privileges of the so-called elites of St. Petersburg and Moscow, we increase the possibility that their support for Russian aggression will crumble. This is also evident in the Kremlin's pained reaction to decisions which prevent Russian citizens taking trips as tourists to the European Union," explained Kallas.

According to the prime minister, Russia is clearly hoping that high electricity prices will lead to an end to military support for Ukraine. "We can also see that Russia is using all kinds of techniques, including threats of nuclear war, to affect our decision-making ability and our common desire to help Ukraine," Kallas said. "We must not let fear paralyze us. A premature and forced peace would be dangerous for all of us. The only way we can get closer to peace now is if we offer quick military aid to Ukraine," she emphasised.

