Photos: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas meets with Ukrainian counterpart in Prague

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Prague on Thursday, where they discussed military, diplomatic and economic support to Ukraine in countering ongoing Russian aggression.

Kallas and Shmyhal discussed at length various areas where more can be done to help Ukraine, such as the necessity of assisting in the demining of freed areas of the country, the Estonian government said in a press release Friday.

The two heads of government likewise discussed Ukraine's need for urgent economic assistance to get the country functioning again so that it would be capable of liberating its territories from Russian occupation.

Likewise discussed at Thursday's meeting were Ukraine's application for NATO membership as well as energy security.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!