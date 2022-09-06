Estonia's ambassador to UK: Liz Truss takes tough line on Russia

Estonia's current Ambassador to the UK, H.E. Viljar Lubi.
Estonia's current Ambassador to the UK, H.E. Viljar Lubi. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
The United Kingdom's new prime minister, Liz Truss, takes a strong stance on Russian aggression, meaning no change of course in British foreign or defense policy can be expected with the new leader, Estonia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vilar Lubi, says.

Appearing on ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) via video link-up Monday, Lubi said that: "Liz Truss is an extremely goal-focused, ambitious politician. It was already clear when she was foreign minister that her goal was on the highest position at the political level. Following today's decision, she has achieved that."

"Her views regarding Putin and Russian aggression have been extremely tough, and strongly worded. What Liz Truss has done in recent months in the Russian direction should be very suitable for us," Lubi went on.

No course change is expected in Britain's foreign and defense policy, he added. "Liz Truss has also said that her first phone call - in fact, she will officially take office tomorrow (Tuesday - ed.) - will be to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. This will also clearly indicate what her priorities are to be regarding defense and foreign policy."

The main challenge during Truss's tenure will be the rising cost of living and energy prices, he added.

"In terms of domestic politics, answers to this question are primarily expected from her, and in her acceptance speech today, she also promised that these answers will come within the next week," Lubi said.

The corresponding plan is expected to be implemented within the next month, the ambassador added. 

"How well she succeeds in this also depends on how much she can focus on other important issues, from our point of view, on foreign and defense policy, because the U.K. is our most important partner when it comes to defense policy and the implementation of the decisions made at the Madrid summit in the summer."

Truss had been widely tipped to take over from Boris Johnson, who resigned in early July, well ahead of Monday's leadership vote result which saw her poll 81,326 (a little over 57 percent) of the vote, from Conservative Party electors, over Rishi Sunak, who picked up 60,399 votes.

Truss visited Estonia as Foreign Secretary last November.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: AK, interviewer Priit Kuusk.

