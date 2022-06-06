Kallas to meet UK prime minister during working visit to London

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with top UK officials on Monday in London to discuss security and Ukraine. She will also collect the Grotius Prize awarded to her last week.

Kallas will hold meetings with her British counterpart Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss.

The meetings will focus on the forthcoming NATO summit in Madrid, security issues and support for Ukraine. Bilateral economic and business relations will also be discussed.

Kallas will also be meeting with investors interested in Estonia.

The Grotius Prize, awarded by the influential think-tank Policy Exchange, will also be presented to the Estonian prime minister by Johnson.

The award recognizes Kallas' contribution "to upholding the international rules based system and standing up against Russian aggression", a statement said.

The presentation will be live-streamed at 6:15 p.m. Estonian time.

