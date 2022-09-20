Reinsalu at UN: Russia must be legally accountable for Ukraine war crimes

News
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo in New York on Monday, September 19 2022.
Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo in New York on Monday, September 19 2022. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Support for Ukraine must be maintained and enhanced as autumn and winter approaches, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says, while Russia must be held legally accountable for the war crimes it has committed there since February's invasion.

Speaking in New York on Monday, where the foreign minister met with UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo during the UN General Assembly's 77th session opening week, Reinsalu said: "In a war that has been raging on for more than six months now, we have seen deliberate attacks and brutal violence against civilians in Ukraine, with no mercy shown even to children, as well as looting, arrests and deportations."

Now that colder weather was on the horizon, the aid being sent to Ukraine both militarily and from the humanitarian perspective should be continued, and indeed stepped up, the foreign minister said.

"As the harsh autumn and winter days are drawing closer, we must concentrate on the humanitarian crisis in addition to military aid, to ensure that people suffering in the horrors of war have necessary shelter, food, water and medicines.

"We must also make sure that humanitarian aid reaches areas outside Ukrainian control," the foreign minister noted, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Reinsalu and DiCarlo were also agreement that it was also crucial to get immediate access to prisoners of war in the conflict, and in ensuring Russia is held legally responsible for the crimes it has committed in the war.

Reinsalu presented formally a Riigikogu statement on Russia's war crimes and genocide in Ukraine to DiCarlo, stressing that Russia's actions demonstrated a clear intent to commit genocide against the Ukrainian people, and adding that the international community needed to take steps to make sure no crime goes unpunished.

For this reason, a special tribunal aimed at investigating the crimes of aggression organized by Russia's leadership was necessary, he added.

Reinsalu and DiCarlo also spoke about the situation in Belarus, a country whose democratic development Estonia remains consistently in support of, as evidenced by an event organized on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday which focused on the Belarusian crisis and its wider impact

Reinsalu and his Latvian counterpart  Edgars Rinkēvičs also met with exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the UN Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:29

Biotoopia Talks: Eco-aesthetics

15:01

Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

14:28

Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

14:18

Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

13:41

Injury forces fencer Katrina Lehis out of competition till at least spring

13:00

Rising Euribor may lead to increased mortgage rates

12:50

Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

12:21

Maileen Nuudi gets by to Tallinn WTA250 main table

11:40

Higher salaries in nearby municipalities attract teachers away from Tallinn

11:07

Kallas: Potential Haapsalu rail extension needs design work doing first

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

19.09

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

19.09

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

19.09

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

19.09

Veiko Kommusaar: Not every person crossing the border is a refugee

19.09

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: