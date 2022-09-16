Estonia, Tikhanovskaya organizing Belarus event at UN General Assembly

Estonia and Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will organize an event on the sidelines of the opening week at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly to highlight the crisis in Belarus and its impact on the region and global security.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said it is important the "voice of democratic Belarus" is heard at the UN General Assembly and Estonia supports Tikhanovskaya's initiative.

"Over the past two years, the illegitimate regime in Belarus has expanded its criminal activities and become an international threat. The people of Belarus, who have long been waiting for a democratic future of their country, have been submitted to brutal political persecution, torture and exile," he said in a statement.

The foreign minister said Alexander Lukashenko's regime has "endangered the safety of international air traffic, used vulnerable migrants to organize a hybrid attack and served as an accomplice in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine where even civilians are shown no mercy".

The event will take place on Monday (September 19).

Reinsalu and President Alar Karis will be present at the assembly in New York next week.

