Nordic and Baltics back Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

Officials from the eight Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) visited Armenia and Azerbaijan this week to show support for the two countries' peace deal and discuss regional cooperation.

In March, the two countries agreed to the terms of a long-awaited peace treaty that could end a decades-long conflict that began with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

NB8 undersecretaries said they hoped that a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would soon be signed, based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. They also welcomed initiatives that contribute to regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

The officials also said they hoped the progress shown in relations between Azerbaijan and the EU in recent months would continue and that the parties would focus on key areas such as energy, trade and regional stability in deepening their cooperation.

Closer EU relations

The meetings in Armenia aimed to strengthen relations and express support for the country's ambition to deepen cooperation with the European Union and European partners.

The NB8 countries praised Armenia's progress on democratic reforms and human rights and reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting their implementation.

Estonia was represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Martin Roger.

"At the meeting, we also stressed the need for a new and ambitious EU-Armenia partnership agenda and encouraged Armenia to pursue democratic reforms," Roger said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the NB8 and Armenia signed a joint statement to strengthen relations and expand political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Reliable gas supplies

In Azerbaijan, the officials stressed the importance of increasing cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan and recognised the country for its support in reliable gas supplies and logistics.

During a two-day visit, diplomats met with the Armenian president, prime minister, and minister of foreign affairs, the Azerbaijani deputy minister of foreign affairs, the president's adviser, and the delegation of the European Union.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of conflicts in recent years, with an Azerbaijani offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last September forcing the region's 100,000 residents to flee.

NB8 countries include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!