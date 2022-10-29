Belarusians mark 'Night of Executed Poets' at Tallinn's Vaba Lava Theater

News
The red and white Belarusian flag which has become a symbol of the opposition, In 2020, a human solidarity chain was held in Tallinn.
The red and white Belarusian flag which has become a symbol of the opposition, In 2020, a human solidarity chain was held in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Belarusians in Estonia will commemorate the "Night of the Executed Poets" on Saturday night at Tallinn's Vaba Lava Theater with a free poetry reading by Belarusians, Ukrainian and Estonian actors.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and remembers more than a hundred members of the Belarusian intelligentsia who were shot on the evening of October 29-30, 1937.

Among those murdered were poets, writers, critics and journalists. They were killed as part of USSR leader Joseph Stalin's repressions.

Thousands more people were killed in Belarus between 1937 and 1941 during the Great Purge by the Soviet secret police. No one knows exactly how many people are buried at Kurapaty, on the outskirts of Minsk, and estimates vary from 30,000—250,000. The Belarusian authorities have so far not disclosed any information.

"What happened in October 1937 will forever remain one of the blackest pages in the history of Belarus," event organizer Irina Suursild told ERR News. 

The event is an act of solidarity amongst the Belarusian community and poetry evenings are organized in many cities around the world.

Leader of "Free Belarus" Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said it is "heartbreaking" to think the Alexander Lukashenko regime is still holding political prisoners in the same place today.

Earlier this week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said Estonia plans to appoint an "ambassador at large" to cooperate and strengthen ties with the Belarusian opposition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:56

Ex-Levadia sporting director Tarmo Kink: 'You don't treat people like that'

14:10

New work traces development of Estonian children's 'alphabet books'

13:36

Belarusians mark 'Night of Executed Poets' at Tallinn's Vaba Lava Theater

13:18

Estonian men's coxed fours win silver at European Rowing Championships

12:21

TV journalist on Mihkelson case: 'Experts' opinions are what matter'

11:19

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

10:27

Journalist: Press often holds back stories to protect children's interests

09:38

Two Estonian children's books win acclaim from International Youth Library

08:42

Estonia's Lelle finishes fifth in World Championship 200m backstroke final

28.10

Estonian State High School cornerstone laid in Narva

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

28.10

Estonia planning to reinstate temporary controls on southern border Updated

28.10

Papers: Marko Mihkelson took inappropriate pictures of a child

28.10

Analysts: Consumption starting to fall, confidence lower than 2008

28.10

Paldiski LNG terminal dock completed ahead of schedule

11:19

Security Chief: 'Democracy in Russia would be like winning the lottery'

27.10

Danske Bank estimates money laundering fines at €2.08 billion

28.10

Art scholar on Päts monument: 'Almost everything here is wrong'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: