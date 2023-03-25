Gallery: Belarusians mark Freedom Day in Tallinn

Belarusians living in Estonia and Finland held a rally in Tallinn on Saturday to mark Belarus' 105th Freedom Day.

Dozens of people holding red and white flags, the flag of independent Belarus and a symbol of the opposition movement, gathered at the monument to Estonia's first president, Konstantin Päts, on Saturday afternoon.

After a speech, a procession then took place through the Old Town to Vene 19, where flowers were laid by a commemorative plaque to the military-diplomatic mission of the Belarusian People's Republic (BPR).

Ambassadors from the U.S.A., Poland and Lithuania were in attendance as well as Estonian MPs.

Belarus declared independence on March 25, 1918, after the collapse of the Russian Empire. However, the BPR was short-lived, lasting less than two years before it was absorbed into the USSR.

The March 25 anniversary has come to symbolize Belarusians' struggle for freedom and independence, one of the rally's organizers Irina Suursild told ERR News.

"In 2023, rallies are being held all over the world, except for Belarus, which is still dependent on Russia, and Belarusians who want change are imprisoned, subjected to repression, and forced to emigrate," she said.

"Our fight for freedom against the Russian empire, the USSR, regimes of Lukashenko and Putin is going on. Unfortunately, with new victims, but also with new heroes and heroines. Today is not only a historic date, but it is also a symbol and at the same time a goal to return to our history, national identity and independence."

Suursild estimated 80 people attended Saturday's rally.

Following the 2020 presidential election, the leaders of the Belarusian opposition are in exile following a brutal crackdown by leader Alexander Lukashenko and the security forces. Over 1,500 people have been detained as political prisoners.

Belarus is also aiding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Estonian recently assigned a diplomatic representative to work with the opposition in exile in Vilnius, Lithuania.

President Alar Karis on Saturday emphasized Estonia's support for Belarus' democratic society and said the country continues "to support the Belarusian people and to work for a democratic, independent and free".

