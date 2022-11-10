MFA top official: EU integration depends on Georgia's own actions

The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn.
The Georgian flag flying in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Georgia's European Union integration depends on its ability to implement changes and ensure the democratic stability of its institutions, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov during a visit to the country this week.

Vseviov said Estonia has always supported Georgia's ambitions for European Union integration and continues to do so.

"The success of EU integration depends on Georgia's own actions. To meet the 12 EU priorities, changes need to be implemented and the stable operation of democratic institutions needs to be ensured," he said in a statement.

"It is crucial for us to stand up to Russian aggression together, and here, every country has an important role, especially those who want to be in the European Union in the future."

Georgia's EU accession suffered a setback earlier this year after perceived democratic backsliding. While it submitted an application alongside Ukraine and Moldova, both of which were offered candidate status, Georgia was not.

The main objective of Vseviov's visit was to discuss Estonia-Georgia relations, Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration and regional security.

He met with politicians from the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition.

The secretary-general also visited the line of control in South Ossetia.

Editor: Helen Wright

