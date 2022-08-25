Former foreign minister starts work as ESTDEV strategy adviser

Former foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets has started work as an adviser with the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV).

Liimets, who left office in June with the prime minister's dismissal of the seven Center Party ministers from the coalition, will be responsible for strategic business development in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, aslong with the western Balkan nations (X), and said one of the major challenges of the job will involve development and rebuilding work in Ukraine.

Liimets said: "Development cooperation plays an important and growing role in fulfilling Estonia's foreign policy goals and increasing the country's international influence. Increasing stability, democracy and prosperity in the EU's eastern neighborhood has long been a security policy priority for Estonia."

"As a strategy adviser, I would like to develop projects where, using our expertise, we will be able to support fully Ukraine's integration with the EU and help restore living conditions for children most affected by the war," she added.

ESTDEV is a government-funded foundation responsible for managing and implementing Estonia's international development cooperation and humanitarian assistance projects through partnerships and investments which reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, build sustainable economies, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance, the organization says on its website.

Liimets was appointed foreign minister with the entry into office of the Reform-Center coalition in January 2021, and was Estonia's ambassador to the Czech Republic up until that time. She was on an official visit to Canada in early June, when she learned of her dismissal and that of the other six Center ministers.

