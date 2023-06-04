Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

Tallinn will host Estonia's first queer slam on Tuesday, June 6. The event will be held as part of the LGBT+ culture festival Baltic Pride, its purpose to give the local LGBT+ community a voice.

The queer slam will feature Estonian LGBT+ poets, as well as the royalty of local slam culture. Winners of the "Estonia looking for its queerest poem" contest will be declared during the event.

The main act of the event is U.K. slam poet Jasmine Gardosi, winner of the Birmingham Poet and Out-Spoken Prize for Poetry awards, many-time slam champion and beatboxer.

Jasmine's work is centered around identity, LGBTQI+ and mental health issues. She has been published in Button Poetry, her works have been displayed at Tate Modern and she has played the Glastonbury Festival and appeared on BBC Radio.

Jasmine is currently touring the U.K. with her debut show "Dancing to Music You Hate," which looks at gender identity by mixing poetry, beatbox and Celtic dubstep.

The event will be held at the Heldeke theater-bar in Kalamaja on June 6.

