Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

Baltic Pride 2023 in Tallinn, Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Baltic Pride 2023 in Tallinn, Saturday, June 10, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
NGO Association of Gay Christians (GK) reported on social media that a man assaulted a Finnish pastor who attended their Baltic Pride event, causing injuries and for the man to be hospitalized. The police have opened criminal proceedings.

The social media post describes a young Russian-speaking man arriving at the event held in a Tallinn bar and asking the crowd to point him to the guest speaker before assaulting the latter with his fists and eventually throwing a knife at the pastor.

"The attacker kept yelling insults and rambling about God's wrath against homosexuals. The attacker was a sober and well-dressed young man with Russian citizenship who believed he was doing the will of God. Spectators and bar staff restrained the assailant until two ambulances and a police car arrived. The Finnish pastor was hospitalized and two other people required first aid at the scene," the post reads.

Anu Villman, press representative for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), told Delfi that the Alarm Center received a call at 2:47 p.m. on Sunday to report that a 25-year-old man attacked and injured a 30-year-old man.

Villmann said that a 49-year-old woman and another 30-year-old man were also injured trying to protect the victim. The ambulances took all three to the hospital.

"The police have detained the 25-year-old suspect and launched a criminal investigation," the PPA spokesperson said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

