Johanna-Maria Lehtme to leave Riigikogu

Eesti 200 MP Johanna Maria-Lehtme will be resigning from the Estonian parliament, the coalition party said in a press release. The decision comes in the wake of an investigation into alleged misuse of donations made to NGO Slava Ukraini.

"It is my personal decision. I would remain under heightened public attention as a member of the Riigikogu, which would get in the way of establishing the truth and a fair investigation. I also want to spare the party, which has come under considerable public pressure," Lehtme said.

She did not offer any comment regarding allegations against her and Slava Ukraini but reiterated here willingness to work with law enforcement.

Johanna Maria-Lehtme is not a member of the Eesti 200 party. Her place in the Riigikogu will be taken by alternate member Züleyxa Izmailova.

The Friday issue of weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote that Lehtme had to resign from a previous job after being accused of similar activity.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!