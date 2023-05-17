Whistleblower: Eesti 200 MP was aware of misuse of Slava Ukraini funds

A whistleblower who highlighted the alleged misuse of funds by Estonian NGO Slava Ukraini says that the CEO of the organization, Johanna-Maria Lehtme, was aware of these misappropriations.

Speaking to ETV investigative show "Pealtnägija", Oleksandr Tšernov , currently under house arrest in Ukraine and who has been helping authorities there with its inquiries into the alleged misappropriates, recounted one embezzlement he said involved pre-prepared food packages.

Tšernov said: "I was aware of the sum of money which went on the purchase of these packages and how much money was [actually] spent. I understood how much money was left in the account, most of all since for one thing, it was not purchased at all, it was taken from the warehouse."

"It was canned meat, which was not actually purchased, though a bill was presented for it," Tšernov went on.

Tšernov had informed the Slava Ukraini board about his concerns about the misuse of its funds, amassed from donations from people in Estonia. Last weekend, Tšernov was arrested by regional police in the eastern city of Dnipro, and is currently under house arrest.

Tšernov says he fears for his safety, given what he knows about the alleged misuse of donations, and the fact that the authorities know that he knows.

Tšernov also said that IC Construction, whose real beneficiary is thought to be one Hennadi Vaskiv, earned close to €7,000 in profit from 4,000 food packages, while an even greater disparity can be found between the actual costs of the conversion of vehicles into field ambulances for the front, and the invoices submitted in respect of this.

Vehicles purchased at the start of last autumn were in good condition, he said, but those bought in the month of November, he described as "junk," naming an individual called Maksim as involved in overseeing the procurement and conversion processes.

On researching the value of the latter vehicles, Tšernov said he found that they had been purchased for €1,200 each in Norway, but their price as recorded had been inflated to €7,400, he said.

Tšernov said he informed both Vaskiv and Lehtme personally about both the price and quality of the vehicles.

Many of these were repaired and repainted for free, before being dispatched to the front in Ukraine, he said. While bills in respect of more substantive repairs, bills that Vaskiv said he saw, were well below the €1,000-mark (ranging from 28,000 to 37,000 Ukrainian Hryvni (around €700 to €920), depending on quality), the corresponding invoice presented to Slava Ukraini was around €3,500, Tšernov went on.

Lehtme, elected on March 5 as an Eesti 200 MP on the back of a campaign which expressly referenced her as a helper of Ukraine, says that she was not familiar with IC Construction's actions, nor those of Hennadi Vaskiv.

However, Tšernov refutes this, also.

He said: "She know everything, as she had a good relationship with Hennady; she knew everything, she really did. She knew about those vehicles of 3,500 (euros) in compensation, as in Estonia a conversion like that would costs €6,000 -€6,500, in Ukraine [would cost] €3,500, but in actuality [it cost] €1,000. [Lehtme was aware] that vehicles purchased were poor; she knew this because I told her, and she knew about the food packages."

Johanna-Maria Lehtme. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" attempted to get hold of Johanna-Maria Lehtme on Tuesday, via email, text message and via an intermediary, but was unable to reach her.

Eesti 200's Riigikogu chief whip, Marek Reinaas, told AK that: "As party whip, I am aware that she is absent today and perhaps for the next few days, due to health reasons. So far as I am aware, she is undergoing tests."

Lehtme was suspended from the Slava Ukraini board last week, for the duration of criminal investigations taking place in both Ukraine and Estonia in respect of the allegations. Lehtme then issued a formal statement in which she said the allegations had come as an "extremely unpleasant surprise" to her, and adding that she would be fully cooperating with the investigations.

Hennadi Vaskiv is a former deputy mayor of Lviv, in western Ukraine, and was at one time Tšernov's boss there; Vaskiv later set up IC Construction, once again hiring Tšernov to work for him.

A search of Tšernov's vehicle by local officials in Ukraine last Friday reportedly led to the discovery of a grenade launcher, which Tšernov says is not his, and would have been planted there.

Editor's note: This article uses the Estonian spelling convention of Tšernov's name.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!